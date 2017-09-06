Top Of The Morning: Jacque Can Finally Talk About ‘Power’!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/6/17- Bill Bellamy had a ‘Power’ episode party in his room! Jacque has been waiting so long to talk about it! For all the drama that Tommy causes on the show, Bill wants him as his cousins. He’ll always be there for you! Also, Beyoncé’s bid on the Rockets has dropped! Some billionaire came through and swept them up.

