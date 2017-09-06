Bill’s Got Beef: What’s The Baby From ‘Power’s Deal!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/6/17- ‘Power‘ should have been a two-hour finale! Angie is trying to get back with Ghost but she needs to swerve! What’s wrong with Tariq? Whoever it is, they need to get rid of the cups! He’s mixing too much stuff! And the baby! It comes and goes and Bill is mystified by it. Did anyone notice that?

