Omarosa: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Did you believe reports that Omarosa was being edged out as one of Trump’s advisors, as reported a few days ago. Well, despite the fact that the Trump White Shows has hemorraghed staffers in the nine months since he took office, she says that reports that General John Kelly is trying to move her out are bogus.
TMZ cameras caught up to Omarosa and she laughed off the questions. Here’s what she had to say:
Fourteen years, huh? Well, I guess it pays to be loyal to something.
Famous, Black, & Republican
1. Donnie Mcclurkin is a registered Republican. (PR)1 of 16
2. Condoleeza Rice is a registered RepublicanSource:PR 2 of 16
3. Colin Powell served as U.S. Secretary of State under President George W. BushSource:PR 3 of 16
4. Stacey Dash supports Mitt RomneySource:YouTube Screenshot 4 of 16
5. Zora Neale Hurston was a supporter of the Republican Party for much of her life5 of 16
6. 50 Cent is a registered Republican. (PR)Source:PR 6 of 16
7. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a registered Republican.Source:The Rock Instagram 7 of 16
8. "Divorce Court" judge, Lynn Toler, is black and Republican.8 of 16
9. Jimmie "JJ" Walker is a registered Republican. (PR)9 of 16
10. Sheryl Underwood is a registered Republican. (PR)10 of 16
11. Don King is a registered Republican. (PR)11 of 16
12. Karl Malone is a registered Republican. (PR)12 of 16
13. Bishop T.D. Jakes is a registered Republican. (AP)13 of 16
14. Joseph C. Phillips is a registered Republican.14 of 16
15. Wilt Chamberlain is a registered Republican. (AP)15 of 16
16. Greg Anthony supports Mitt Romney.16 of 16
