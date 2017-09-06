Omarosa: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Omarosa: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Did you believe reports that Omarosa was being edged out as one of Trump’s advisors, as reported a few days ago. Well, despite the fact that the Trump White Shows has hemorraghed staffers in the nine months since he took office, she says that reports that General John Kelly is trying to move her out are bogus.

TMZ cameras caught up to Omarosa and she laughed off the questions. Here’s what she had to say:


Fourteen years, huh? Well, I guess it pays to be loyal to something.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



Famous, Black, & Republican

16 photos Launch gallery

Famous, Black, & Republican

Continue reading Famous, Black, & Republican

Famous, Black, & Republican

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Have FINALLY Gone…
 16 mins ago
09.06.17
POLL: Are You Seeing Red Ballons In The…
 1 hour ago
09.06.17
WATCH: Comedian Calls Out Tyra Banks’s ‘Big Forehead’…
 2 hours ago
09.06.17
You Go Girl! Tamar Braxton Drops New Album…
 12 hours ago
09.06.17
#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For…
 13 hours ago
09.06.17
Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs…
 13 hours ago
09.06.17
The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her…
 16 hours ago
09.06.17
KeKe Wyatt & Her Husband In Happier Times
 20 hours ago
09.06.17
Cleveland Police Union Refuses To Support ‘Ignorant’ Browns…
 21 hours ago
09.06.17
Six Relatives Of Late Singer Selena Died In…
 22 hours ago
09.05.17
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With…
 23 hours ago
09.05.17
Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma, Now Strengthened To…
 23 hours ago
09.06.17
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3
Keke Wyatt Is 8 Months Pregnant And Says…
 23 hours ago
09.05.17
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Tweets ‘My Dad Is…
 24 hours ago
09.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos