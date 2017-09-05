Two Friends Who Grew Up Undocumented Died Trying To Rescue Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Alonso Guillén, 31, and Tomas Carreon, 25, were among the 50 people who lost their lives because of Hurricane Harvey.

“I told him not to go,” Stefany Carreon, Carreon’s wife, said in an interview with Buzzfeed. “I told him I had a bad feeling.”

Guillén and Carreon’s story is especially heartbreaking because the two were directly impacted by DACA, (also known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) a program Obama implemented in 2012 to protect young, undocumented immigrants from deportation. Guillen was a direct recipient of the legislation, while Carreron, who became a permanent resident when he got married, was waiting consideration.

On Tuesday the Trump administration announced they would formally repeal DACA, after months of deliberation. The decision gives congress a six month window to enact legislation which would directly impact over 800,000 people.

Both Guillén and Carreron were born in Piedras Negras, Mexico near the Rio Grande but grew up in Lufkin, a bordering Texas town, after their families crossed into the states. After days of watching the storm’s devastation, the long time friends decided to drive over 100 miles to assist.

But after days of silence, their families learned the men would never return. While riding a rescue boat to a flooded apartment complex, the men were pulled under by an overcoming current and drowned near Interstate 45. Their bodies were discovered and identified over the weekend by family members.

Both Guillén and Carreon are remembered fondly by their friends and family. Guillén was a popular self-taught DJ in Lufkin, while Carreon was described as a friendly mechanic and doting father of three children.

Alonso’s family members told Buzzfeed that his mother Rita Guillén, was turned away by the U.S. border patrol for a previous infraction when she received news of her son’s death. According to outlet, the agency is working with the Mexican consulate so that she can attend her son’s funeral.

“Both of them, they had a servant’s heart,” Carreon’s cousin, Sonia Bermudez said. “They impacted people in ways that we may never completely understand.”

