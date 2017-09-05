HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?

Hello Beautiful Staff

“Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer had the comments rolling in on Instagram when she shared a pic of her latest look in Louis Vuitton at LudaDay Weekend.

Customize your look 😎✨ A post shared by keke (@keke) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Keke’s curve hugging caramel dress came with a stylishly detailed monogram of the Louis Vuitton brand. The spaghetti strap dress was worn with beige heels and she carried a matching LV mini-bag to complete her look.

🔥🔥 #LalaAnthony x #KekePalmer x #CardiB in ATL for #LudaDayWeekend A post shared by OurLatinas (@ourlatinas) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

She posed for some pics with other celeb-buddies who were also in attendance, including Lala Anthony and Cardi B.

Do you think Keke was working this dress? Vote in our latest poll below and tell us your thoughts!