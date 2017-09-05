TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Cheryl Fortune Tells The Story Behind Her Single ‘Fighters’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Cheryl Fortune is the former wife of gospel artist James Fortune and a domestic violence survivor.

Based in Houston, the singer released a single called Fighters that has become so fitting as people are recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Fortune explained,”I just definitely wanted to create a song filled with the message of hope, faith and not giving up. To create something that would get people pumped up, a life song. I wanted to create something that was going to be empowering and encouraging. ”

A couple years ago she was in the hospital with broken bones and internal bleeding from her former husband. She explained,”That had to be my breaking point. Even before that, I cried out, because I couldn’t take it.”

From the outside, most people can’t see why a woman would stay in a situation like that. Fortune says,”I think as women we can ignore the signs and say ‘okay things are going to change’. It is hard when you really love a person, It’s hard for you to walk away. But it has to be that person’s decision.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Her Story: Cheryl Fortune Tells The Story Behind Her Single ‘Fighters’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With…
 1 hour ago
09.05.17
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3
Keke Wyatt Is 8 Months Pregnant And Says…
 2 hours ago
09.05.17
Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange…
 21 hours ago
09.05.17
Watch Mathew Knowles’ Emotional B-day Tribute To Beyoncé
 22 hours ago
09.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 day ago
09.05.17
#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
READ: Obama’s letter left for Trump on Inauguration…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 3 days ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 4 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos