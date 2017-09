Huggy Lowdown: Trump Just Won’t Learn!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/5/17- Trump keeps getting worse. He now wants to take DACA out from people who want to build this country and make it their home. It seems like Mr. Make America Great Again is Freddie Cougar! Everything President Obama put in place, Trump wants to undo and erase!

