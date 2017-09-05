Are Obamas Buying Multi-Million Property On Martha’s Vineyard?

News One
Are Obamas Buying Multi-Million Property On Martha’s Vineyard?

A spokesman for the family denies the rumors.

NewsOne Staff
A spokesman for former President Barack Obama silenced rumors that the couple is looking to buy property on Martha’s Vineyard, Business Insider reports.

According to the news outlet, reports were floating around that the Obamas were eyeing two homes owned by Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. The homes used to be one 377-acre estate that belonged to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and are being sold for $15 million and $12 million. There were also rumors that the Obamas were looking at properties in communities that included West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Aquinnah, Business Insider writes.

Business Insider reports that the family’s spokesman Kevin Lewis says the Obamas are not looking for a home on the island.

Purchasing property on Martha’s Vineyard wouldn’t be surprising coming from the Obamas as they’ve spent many summers vacationing there. The Boston Globe reports that the family’s most recent stay was in August.

It also seems as if the entire family is well-embedded in the community. Last year Sasha Obama made headlines after taking a summer job at a popular seafood restaurant in Oak Bluffs during the family’s annual vacation.

SOURCE: Business Insider, Boston Globe

