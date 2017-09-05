Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: “All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray”

R&B powerhousetook to Instagram to ask her followers to pray her brother Teeny late last night.

The 33-year-old captioned a photo of her baby brother saying “All of you who follow or see this please pray now….please for my baby bro please he is my heartbeat pray warriors pray.”

She did not reveal what was causing Teeny’s affliction:

All of you who follow or see this PLEASE PRAY NOW please please please for my baby Bro please he is my Heartbeat PRAY Warriors PRAY A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

In a follow up post, Fantasia posted a video of her brother in better times, dancing the ‘potato salad.’ She explained to fans that last night, doctors told the family that he will have to learn to walk again:

He called this Dance the Potato Salad 😂 when the Doctor told us last night you will have to learn how to walk again I went straight to this video. YOU WILL DO THE POTATO SALAD AGAIN "KEEP FIGHTING " we are right here Bro A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Our thoughts are with Tasia and her family during this time!

RELATED LINKS

#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia Goes Platinum

Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: