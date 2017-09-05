National
Irma Now A CAT5 Hurricane: Are You Prepared For A Hurricane

Hurricane Bonnie seen from space, STS-47

Source: NASA/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

Hurricane Irma churning towards the Caribbean and the southern United States, has been was upgraded to a powerful Category 5 with winds of up to 175mph. It’s likely that Hurricane Irma will affect the U.S. coast and potentially making a direct landfall this weekend.

abc 11
Are You Prepared For A HurricaneSuggested items for Hurricane Kit.

•Water – at least 1 gallon daily per person for 7 to 10 days. Don’t forget water for your pets.
•Food – at least enough for 7 to 10 days
— non-perishable packaged or canned food / juices
— foods for infants or the elderly
— snack foods (Peanut butter; mixed PBJ; breakfast bars; crackers; canned fruit; raisins; chips;
— non-electric can opener
— cooking tools / fuel
— paper plates / plastic utensils / paper cups
— trash bags and duct tape – useful for clean-up, or patching leaks in an emergency

•An ax to use if you stay and need to escape from your house – or other uses
•Blankets / Pillows, etc.
•Clothing – seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes
•First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs
•Special Items – for babies and the elderly
•Toiletries / Hygiene items / Moisture wipes
•Bug spray, Cortisone for bug bites
•Sunscreen & Lotion
•Tarp to cover holes if needed.
•Bleach
•Water purification tablets
•Waterless soap saves water for drinking
•Flashlight / Batteries
•Radio – Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
•Battery operated television, with extra batteries.
•Cash – Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods. Make sure you have small bills because it will often be difficult to get change.
•Keys to house, cars, boats etc
•Toys, Books and Games
•Important documents – in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag
— insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc. Don’t forget your re-entry documents (e.g. stickers or passes). Many barrier islands require some documentation in order to return. Keep important phone number here. You may know them, but a loved one may not.
•Tools – keep a set with you during the storm. A pocket knife, nails, a hammer and rope are important elements. Towels and buckets are useful too if you develop a leak.
•Vehicle fuel tanks filled
•Pet care items
— proper identification / immunization records / medications
— ample supply of food and water
— a carrier or cage
— muzzle and leash

Huricane preparedness

