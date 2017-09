Morning Minute: Trump Has Lied….AGAIN!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/5/17- Trump has lied…AGAIN! He said he’d never touch the DACA program but now he wants to send children of illegal immigrants back! Donald Trump is so evil that Satan went ahead and bought one of his hats!

