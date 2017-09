Seriously Ignorant News: Liar Liar Your Butts On Fire!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/5/17- A NY woman filed a law suit against jet blue because she says her butt was burned when some tea spilled on her during a flight. She took the female flight attendants and showed them her burned booty!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: