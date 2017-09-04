Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Mathew Knowles’ Emotional B-day Tribute To Beyoncé

Grab your tissues folks.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, sent her an emotional birthday message for her 36th birthday.

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you!

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on

While standing on the terrace of a Houston apartment building, Knowles starts out recalling the day his first-born came into the world.

“Good morning Beyoncé, It’s September 4th“. God, I can remember the day you born. My first time seeing a baby born. I was actually in the room,” he says.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

“This is your city, your city loves  you,” he says while scanning the Houston skylilne. “But more importantly, more importantly,  I love you with all my heart. I’m so proud of you. Just wanted to tell you happy birthday.”

Knowles and his daughter have been somewhat estranged after the singer axed her dad as her manager, a job he held since her early days as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child.

This is definitely a tear jerker.

DON’T MISS:

Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 1

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

11 photos Launch gallery

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

Continue reading #BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

Our two loves Cardi B and Beyoncé finally met at the Made In America Festival this past weekend. And of course the Internet lost its mind! Here's a look a look at our favorite Tweets about this iconic link up.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3
Keke Wyatt Is 8 Months Pregnant And Says…
 7 mins ago
09.05.17
Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange…
 19 hours ago
09.05.17
Watch Mathew Knowles’ Emotional B-day Tribute To Beyoncé
 21 hours ago
09.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 22 hours ago
09.05.17
#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
READ: Obama’s letter left for Trump on Inauguration…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 3 days ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 4 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos