HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

Hello Beautiful Staff
We’re used to seeing “Power” front man Omari Hardwick in sexy business suits (or shirtless!). He recently took on a different look during a photoshoot for Vulkan Magazine.

Omari wore a thick fur coat by Selected Homme with a pair of army green khakis and a pair of Armando Cabral Boots. The Power star is gracing the cover of the magazine this month.

And just because it’s Omari, we’ll throw in another pic from the photoshoot!

Style… inspired #omarihardwick

A post shared by L. Denise (@la_cre8tve_style) on

It looks like he’s getting an early start in winter fashion.Is Omari giving you warm and fuzzy vibes in his cold weather gear, or would you rather see him in one of his classy suits? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!


