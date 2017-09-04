TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Should Joel Osteen Have Done More?

Foxy NC staff
09/4/17- Tom, Sybil, and Arsenio are off this weekend! So we have Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid, and Damon Williams! Hurricane Harvey is still causing problems, but it hasn’t stopped good Samaritans from stepping in and helping others. The crew today talked about Joel Osteen and him not opening up his church. Should he have done more?  If you’d like to donate towards Hurricane Harvey you can give at Black America Web.

Photos