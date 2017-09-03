What You Need To Know About West Indian Day Parade 2017

News One
What You Need To Know About West Indian Day Parade 2017

Planning to attend the 2017 West Indian Day Parade? Here are some things to know.

NewsOne Staff
scores of revelers are expected to gather in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, to attend New York City’s annual West Indian American Day Carnival, a festive event that celebrates the culture and history of the Caribbean.

If you’re planning to attend the parade, here are a few things to know beforehand.

J’Ouvert

J’Ouvert, the morning street carnival that happens before the parade, will kick off at 6:00 a.m. on Monday. During the crack of dawn celebration, there will be lots of live authentic Caribbean music, dancing, and paint, powder, and oil thrown throughout the event. J’Ouvert will end at 10:00 a.m. and the parade will commence at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Parade Route

The parade route, which is two miles, will stretch along Crown Heights’ Eastern Parkway. Schenectady Avenue and Grand Army Plaza will be its starting and finishing points. It will also go down Flatbush Avenue. With the parade comes several street closures. NBC News reports the streets listed below will be closed off between 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

  • Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Rutland Road
  • Rochester Avenue between East New York and Sterling Place
  • Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
  • East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue
  • Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
  • Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue
  • Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue
  • Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place
  • St Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
  • Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road
  • Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue
  • Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
  • Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue
  • Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard
  • Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

What To Bring

According to the Metro, over one million people come out to attend the parade each year, which means there will be heightened security by the New York Police Department. Alcohol and weapons are not permitted in the parade and there will reportedly be several checkpoints along the route.

