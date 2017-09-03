You Don’t Say? Justice Department Confirms No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping Trump Tower

Photo by

You Don’t Say? Justice Department Confirms No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping Trump Tower

To no one's surprise, the FBI concluded that there was NO proof into #45's erroneous and irresponsible accusations.

Foxy NC staff
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


File this under “We already knew he was lying” news.

According to CNN, the Justice Department finally has the results of the investigation they launched into Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations that then-President Obama tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaignAnd to no one’s surprise, they concluded there was NO evidence showing that had actually happened.

“Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets,” the department’s motion reads.

These findings came out of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by a group pushing for government transparency, American Oversight.

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


This isn’t the first time that a higher-up in the FBI has refuted Trump’s lies around this issue.

CNN noted that then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress in March there was no evidence to support the contention that Trump Tower had been wiretapped.

“We have no information to support those tweets,” Comey said under oath at a House intelligence committee hearing.

As we previously reported, on March 4, Trump tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

“How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process,” he also tweeted. “This is Nixon/Watergate.”

Obama has yet to address these findings or the accusations publicly, but at the time of Trump’s irresponsible Tweets, a spokesman for Obama, Kevin Lewis, said that “any suggestion” that Obama or any White House official ordered surveillance against Trump “simply false.”

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Lewis said in a statement early.

#45 as yet to respond to the FBI’s findings. Let’s see how he and his White House spin this one.

