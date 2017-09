Cam’s Newton’s Brother Helps defeat UNLV: Biggest Upset In College Football History

Freshman quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of quarterback Cam Newton, helped the Howard Bisons pull off the largest point spread upset in college history. The Bisons beat the Rebels 43-40 in Vegas. Caylin threw for 140 yards and a touchdown, and lead the Bisons to the game-winning score with 7:34 still to go in the game.

Howard was a 45-point underdog at UNLV. Howard just beat UNLV. That's the largest point-spread upset in college football history. pic.twitter.com/cbeyMDj5AZ — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

Must Read:

Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: