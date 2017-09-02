Naturi Naughton On Being Teased For Her Dark Skin: ‘It Was An Ongoing Process To Recognizing My Beauty’

Naturi Naughton has never been one to shy away from a conversation about how colorism has impacted her life.
And now as the first-ever brand ambassador of AJ Crimson Beauty, she is opening up even more about being bullied for her dark skin and how she had to learn to love her beauty.
“As a teenager it wasn’t easy to overcome that type of adversity, honestly. It took maturity,” the 33-year-old new mother recently told BET about being mocked for her skin tone.
“I had to build my own self-esteem and keeping good people around e to lift me up. It was an ongoing process to recognizing my beauty, but I am glad that I didn’t let other people’s opinions of me diminish my confidence.”
YAY!#ShesEverything Color is OUT NOW! Go to www.ajcrimson.com to buy! What are your thoughts on inclusion and representation in beauty? When I think about "Inclusion" and "Representation" in beauty, I know it starts here… @ajcrimsonbeauty I hope that you feel the same and support @naturi4real and I in this amazing new collection, as we "CELEBRATE YOU" and your diverse beauty! #ShesEverything #CelebrateYou
The Power star is hoping being the new face of AJ Crimson Beauty will help others “celebrate” themselves in the skin they are in.
“It’s so important for us to celebrate ourselves because the beauty industry sometimes excludes women of color. It is really important to take that power back and learn how to celebrate ourselves,” Naturi stressed.
She added: “The kinds of women wearing the “Celebrate You” collection are strong women who are bold and unafraid to make powerful moves in their lives. No matter what age or background, as long as they got swag, I can definitely see them wearing one of my colors!”
"CELEBRATE YOU" by #NaturiNaughton Meet the new face of AJCRIMSON Beauty #NaturiNaughton! She embodies the true spirit of a #CrimsonGirl! She's Smart,Strong, Darning, Persevering and HARDWORKING! Did I mention Gorgeous, Sweet and just Amazing! (She did all this while pregnant with her first child)! I had such a wonderful time working with @naturi4real and we are excited to share with you three new luscious shades! PowerPlay, Ooh I'm cute, & She's Everything!
Speaking of colors: Her sold out line consists of six vibrant lip glosses that are $22 each.
“My favorite is ‘She’s Everything.’ I love orange hues, especially on darker skin! ‘She’s Everything’ is so bold and sexy! It gives me life!”
We just love Naturi!
