Be Yourself! Alicia Keys Is Bare-Faced And Beautiful On Four New ELLE Covers

A bronzed and (almost) bare-faced Alicia Keys looks absolutely stunning on four new epic ELLE Brasil covers!

Rocking her rainbow colored box braids and signature minimal makeup look, the singer is getting her glow on on the magazine’s coveted September issue. In addition, on each cover Keys is encouraging others to “Be Cool,” “Be Strong,” “Be Real,” and “Be Yourself.”

“One cover was not enough for our September issue, which raises the debate of what it’s like to be an influencer today,” Elle Brasil wrote on Instagram. “We come to four good definitions, which Alicia embodies as no one else by using her image and talent to release and not limit.”

And Alicia was grateful for this dope opportunity!

"Thank you @ellebrasil for capturing my true colors ❤️Can't wait to come to Rio and feel all that magnificent energy!!," she captioned the photos on Instagram. Take a look:

Cover 2:

Cover 3:

Cover 4:

Amazing!

The 36-year-old singer joined the #nomakeup movement in June 2016, and while she sometimes wears very little makeup, the “Girl On Fire” singer stressed that she wanted to stop looking at makeup as something that she was dependent on.

“In reality, it’s not just about wearing or not makeup,” the 36-year-old singer told ELLE. “It’s more about living and being as you feel good and exploring it.”

