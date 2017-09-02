Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And Caicos Vacay

The villa they are staying at costs a whopping $15,000 a week!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Kelly Rowland and her beautiful family are living it up on vacation—and we are definitely jealous!

The singer, 36, escaped to Turks and Caicos with her husband, Tim Witherspoon, and son, Titan, 2, for a tropical getaway.

Family fun in Turks And Caicos. Thanks @bookingcom for a wonderful trip. #bookingyeah

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

According to PEOPLE, they stayed at the Villa Islander, a luxury vacation rental that costs a whopping $15,000 per week.

Take a look at this beautiful house:

COURTESY BOOKING.COM

Rowland stayed at the 6,000 square feet four-bedroom villa located along Grace Bay Beach, thanks to Booking.com.

The family enjoyed its beautiful private pool and garden with a roof deck. There is also a protected snorkeling area known as a “coral garden.”

Werk Kelly!

BEAUTIES: Do you think this is the worth the money?

RELATED NEWS:

Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel

Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation

#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

All The Pics From The Obama’s Fun-Filled Caribbean Vacation

8 photos Launch gallery

All The Pics From The Obama’s Fun-Filled Caribbean Vacation

Continue reading All The Pics From The Obama’s Fun-Filled Caribbean Vacation

All The Pics From The Obama’s Fun-Filled Caribbean Vacation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 22 hours ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 2 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos