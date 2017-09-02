Entertainment News
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans

She said what she said!

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


NeNe Leakes is not playing with Porsha Williams‘ fans, and she’s making sure they know that.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG got into it with some of Porsha’s followers after posting a pic her having a good cackle with Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey.

She wrote in the caption, “When @marlohampton invites you to her Hampton’s Tea Party, you betta know it’s gonna be fabulous! The tea was poured, the victim will always play the victim, will always be defensive and will NEVER take accountability.”

NeNe didn’t specifically mention Porsha, but Urban Belle reports that her fans caught the shade. Sensing that their fave had been royally tried, they addressed NeNe’s dig.

“But why do you have a problem with Porsha,” A user named @lady_pixie asked. “Clearly you’ve had fallen [sic] outs with all the girls and as I recall at one time you lived for Porsha.”

She went on to accuse, “You used her just like Phaedra did when your friendship with Cynthia was on the rocks, just as Phaedra did when her and Kandi fell out. But clearly your [sic] just being petty.”

Before @lady_pixie could get it any more twisted, NeNe clapped back. “You have no idea what your [sic] talking abt. I’ve never used Porsha and she has never helped me with anything,” she replied. “The questions is, has she used me and if I have helped her? Now crawl back into your corner.”

Obviously, NeNe was not backing down, but when has she ever?

Those are some interesting questions to pose. Sounds like viewers better get their kettles and tea cups ready for RHOA season 10 because it’s shaping up to be a good one!

Photos