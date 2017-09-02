Entertainment News
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth

Was Venus Williams on the court while Serena was giving birth?

2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


The stars could not wait to congratulate Serena Williams as she delivered her baby girl today.

Going into labor on Labor Day and during the U.S. Open? Serena couldn’t have picked a more perfect time to welcome her new daughter.

But the moment becomes even more iconic when you find out what Serena’s sister, Venus Williams , was doing during her labor. According to US Weekly, Venus was in the middle of U.S. Open match against Maria Sakkari when Serena gave birth.

Supposedly, Venus may also have found out about the arrival of her neice during the match. We’re sure making a call to Serena was the first thing she did once the match was over, but other celebs cheered for Serena online.

Beyoncé was among the first to offer her congrats with this glamour shot of Serena gracefully cradling her baby bump.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Not to be outdone, the U.S. Open also found time to throw together a little video honoring the new mommy. She did deliver the baby during the U.S. Open, after all.


Ciara also had to give Serena a shoutout for the new baby.


Serena’s coach also chimed in with some warm wishes for the tennis champ.


But like a true coach, he reminded her that she won’t have much time before she needs to get back to work.


Meanwhile another tennis legend, Billie Jean King, is too ready to see Serena’s daughter.


Among the civilian denizens of there were all kinds of tributes ranging from artistic to gut-busting. A simple congrats simply would not do for her fans. In short, Twitter was flipping out. Here are some of the best!




Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

