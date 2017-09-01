Lifestyle
Rihanna Just Dropped The First Look At Fenty Beauty And It’s Melanin-Filled Perfection

That Rihanna reign just won't let up.

Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


Having already conquered the music and fashion industry, it makes sense that Rihanna is poised to own the beauty world as well. And if the trailer for Fenty Beauty reveals anything, it’s that the Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Having dropped hints as far back as last Spring, RiRi finally revealed that Fenty Beauty is heading to Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores on September 8, and you can get an exclusive preview beginning now. The trailer features beautiful Black and brown models, including one of our current faves Halima Aden.

Twitter users immediately noted how well the collection seems to serve a range of skin colors, something very few makeup companies are getting right these days.

In one of the teasers, we learned that the collection will include glosses with names like “Chili Mango,” “Trophy Wife,” Yacht Life” and “Confetti.” And if the models’ highlighted cheekbones are any sign, we can expect lots of shimmer and rich pigments.

Are you excited for Fenty Beauty?


