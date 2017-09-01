Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death On ‘Power’

Omari Hardwick is just as emotional as we are about Reina’s death on episode nine of Power. Hardwick, who plays James St. Patrick on the hit Starz show, took to Instagram to express his sadness over the emotional scene that left fans on the verge of tears.

In case you missed it, Donshea Hopkins‘s character was tragically killed off the show sending shock waves through #BlackTwitter. It seems like Hardwick is feeling the sting of it as we approach this week’s season finale.

Who are you watching the Power finale with?

RELATED STORIES:

‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Will Never Have Peace After This Death That’s Tariq’s Fault!

Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: