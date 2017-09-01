Entertainment News
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

Foxy NC staff
Nelly And The St. Lunatics At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


Love & Hip Hop meets WAGS in E!’s new reality TV show My Platinum Life, which follows Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson, Miguel’s fiancee Nazanin Mandi, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay, rapper King Los’ girlfriend Lola Monroe and more.

According to E!, “The upcoming show will document the experiences of these savvy and successful ladies as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, friendships and high-class lifestyles.”

Take a look at the trailer, below:

Will you be watching?

Photos