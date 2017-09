The Group Next Talks About The Struggle Of Brothers In The Hood

Your browser does not support iframes.

Next get’s on stage to talk about the success of their new single Again!

The group was formed in Minnesota and they explained that their name came when, “we were waiting for a sound check.”

Their song Wifey was written by R L who explained, ” I’m from the hood. I know a lot of brothers with bad credit. We’re married in my heart, but until we got our money together you are wifey.”

