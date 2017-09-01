TJMS
Allstate’s ‘Quotes For Education’ Helps Students Stay In School

Foxy NC staff
Cheryl Harris is the Senior Vice President of Sourcing & Procurement Solutions for the Allstate Insurance Company.

Allstate’s Quotes for Education campaign focuses on keeping students in Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Harris explained that, “Often times it’s affordability and the ability to pay to complete their degrees,” that stops kids from going to school.

For each quote that you give to Allstate, they will give $10 to the Tom Joyner Foundation. Since 2009, Allstate has raised $1.6 billion.

To be a part of this movement you can donate at www.allstate.com/hbcu

