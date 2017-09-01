Writing Has Been A Huge Part Of Sevyn Streeter’s Life

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sevyn Streeter’s new single Before I Do has done well on the music charts hitting number 1! She is performing on the Expo stage and can’t wait!

She said, “I am so excited. We had sound check yesterday on this stage. We’re going to have a good time. Y’all ready?”

On top of being a performing musical artist, Sevyn Streeter has written for so many people in the industry. She’s written for Chris Brown, Fantasia, Tamar Braxton, Alicia Keys and many others. She explained, “writing has been a really huge part of my life.”

@sevyn sounding oh so sweet with the OH OH OH. . . . . #AllstateTomJoynerFamilyReunion #flyjock A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

