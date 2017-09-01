Students Suspended After Racist Snapchat Image

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Students Suspended After Racist Snapchat Image

They now face possible hate crimes charges.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

There’s no surprise that students think it’s OK to share racially threatening images on social media when President Donald Trump is reluctant to condemn White supremacy groups.

KOB-TV reports that school officials suspended two Albuquerque, New Mexico high school students for posting a doctored racist picture. They now face possible hate crimes charges.

It shows two Black student in a classroom surrounded by Klan hooded classmates, KRQE-TV reported. The students posted the image on Tuesday to the school’s Snapchat group.

Mary Morrow-Webb, the mother of one of the targeted student, told KOB the image is “frightening.”

“I was afraid for my daughters and for the other children there that are at risk for these types of threats,” said Morrow-Webb, who has three daughters at Volcano Vista High School.

She added that the girls have not returned to school since learning about the photograph. “They finally have broken my girls,” the mother stated.

This isn’t the first racial incident at the school, the girl’s parents told KOB.

“We’ve been coming in with complaints of my daughter saying someone called her the N-word. Someone called her a porch monkey and different things like that on a regular basis,” said Lamont Webb, the girl’s father, adding that school officials have largely ignored their complaints.

Principal Vicki Bannerman issued a 10-day suspension to the two students responsible for the posting image, and she also suspended one of them from the football team.

However, it’s not clear that she gets the seriousness of their offense.

“They do not have, what I thought to be a malicious spirit, they just made a very very poor choice,” Bannerman told KRQE, adding that they thought the picture was funny.

The school district said it reported the incident to the police department, which is considering whether a hate crimes charge is appropriate.

SOURCE:  KOB-TV, KRQE-TV

SEE ALSO:

Oklahoma State University Students Protest After Viral Blackface Incidents

Citadel Students Seen Wearing KKK Hoods In Viral Photo Receive Punishment

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 22 hours ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 2 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos