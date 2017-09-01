Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Prince’s Sister Reveals His Favorite Color (Hint: It’s Not Purple)

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

If you are a Prince fan, you have associated the color purple with him forever. Whether it was his 1984 iconic movie, Purple Rain, or his loving reference to fans as ‘The Purple One,’ it was undoubted that this was his favorite color. Even Pantone released Love #2, a purple hue in honor of the late artist. However, his sister, Tyka Nelson, just dropped a serious bomb on fans.

RELATED: The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

When chatting with the Evening Standard about the upcoming exhibit featuring Prince’s belongings, called, ‘My Name Is Prince,’ opening in London, she mentioned one of his favorite instruments and shocked the world, She recalls, “The standout piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” Nelson continues, “It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange.”

57th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Whoa. Now his orange suit at the 2016 Grammy’s makes a whole lot more sense.

Prince

Source: Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty


The singer passed away last year from an opioid overdose at the age of 57. There were tons of purple memorials and fans wearing purple as a tribute and a sign of their mourning.

The ‘My Name Is Prince’ exhibit will open on October 26, 2017 at the O2 arena in London. It will run for 21 days, the record-setting number of days Prince performed at this venue in 2007.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

You Won’t Want To Miss This Never Seen Before Photo Of Prince

#MODELMONDAY: Prince’s Muse, Damaris Lewis Is Making Dreams Come True For High School Teens

#TeamBeautiful Remembers The Day Prince Died

Prince

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

7 photos Launch gallery

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Continue reading The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Prince's style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers' most stylish moments.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 22 hours ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 2 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos