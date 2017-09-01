Prince’s Sister Reveals His Favorite Color (Hint: It’s Not Purple)

If you are a Prince fan, you have associated the color purple with him forever. Whether it was his 1984 iconic movie, Purple Rain, or his loving reference to fans as ‘The Purple One,’ it was undoubted that this was his favorite color. Even Pantone released Love #2, a purple hue in honor of the late artist. However, his sister, Tyka Nelson, just dropped a serious bomb on fans.

When chatting with the Evening Standard about the upcoming exhibit featuring Prince’s belongings, called, ‘My Name Is Prince,’ opening in London, she mentioned one of his favorite instruments and shocked the world, She recalls, “The standout piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” Nelson continues, “It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange.”

Whoa. Now his orange suit at the 2016 Grammy’s makes a whole lot more sense.

The singer passed away last year from an opioid overdose at the age of 57. There were tons of purple memorials and fans wearing purple as a tribute and a sign of their mourning.

The ‘My Name Is Prince’ exhibit will open on October 26, 2017 at the O2 arena in London. It will run for 21 days, the record-setting number of days Prince performed at this venue in 2007.

SOURCE: CNN

