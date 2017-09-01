Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public Enemy Will Still Perform Even Though Flavor Flav Is Suing Him

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

The opening day of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Chuck D and Flavor Flav are in the throes of a serious court battle, even though the legendary rap group faces a series of upcoming scheduled shows.

It all began after Flavor Flav filed a lawsuit against his Public Enemy and several P.E. producers, alleging he was swindled out of paid royalties for past songs and merchandise. In the suit obtained by TMZ, Flav says he hasn’t seen a royalty check in years and claims that Chuck is still getting paid.

“Flav HAS HIS rights, but took a wrong road on this,” Chuck D said to TMZ. The rapper claims Flav is upset about a third-party merchandiser and the ways of the current record business.

But Chuck D says the two will still go on to do live shows, even though his partner of over 30 years is suing him. That’s if Flav decides to show up.

Chuck also stated that the two have had beef in the past, but were able to get past it. Right now Chuck’s main concern is making sure Flav stays “woke in rehearsal studio and paying attention to the work we and all the members do worldwide.”

Hopefully the two will

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

He Tried It! Flavor Flav Arrested Again On Several Charges

Flavor Flav Faces Assault &amp; Child Endangerment Charges

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

8 photos Launch gallery

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Continue reading Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 22 hours ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 2 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos