What is Force Friday?

Star Wars The Last Jedi

You’ve seen the commercials and posters but what is Force Friday? Why is September 1st Force Friday? Yeah, it has something to do with Star Wars but what is it? Well, it is the big kick off of the new Star Wars toys and app. Yes, Star Wars has an app too and you can play some cool games on the app. So if you are a HUGE Star Wars fan and you want to be a part of Force Friday, now you can! ‘May The Force Be With You!’

Photos