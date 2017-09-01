Movie News
Crown Heights: The Movie

Crown Heights Movie Poster

Source: Amazon / Radio One Atlanta

There has been a lot of buzz about the new movie, Crown Heights. Based on a true story, this movie asked the question, How far would you for justice? When Colin Warner is wrongfully convicted of murder, his best friend Carl King devotes his life to proving Colin’s innocence. Crown Heights hits theaters today. Check out the trailer.

Photos