Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Letters

Here on Black America Web, we’ve started a relief fund for the people helping families and victims of Hurricane Harvey. Below are the letters Tom has been reading. If you’d like to make a donation to the relief fund click here.

Fund Letter: Linda


Relief Fund Letter: Paul Leech


Relief Fund Letter: Brianna Harrison


Relief Fund Letter: Bernice


Relief Fund Letter: Perlan Texas


Relief Fund Letter: Gayla Brown


Relief Fund Letter: Sky Show Letters




Continue reading Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Letters

