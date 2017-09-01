Your browser does not support iframes.

09/1/17- The Bamma of The Week is Joel Osteen! He said his church was closed but Huggy says, ” you can’t tell black people that the church is closed!” They’ll have to change the name of the church to Lake Won’t!

