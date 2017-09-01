TJMS
The Bamma Of The Week Is…

Foxy NC staff
09/1/17-  The Bamma of The Week is Joel Osteen! He said his church was closed but Huggy says, ” you can’t tell black people that the church is closed!” They’ll have to change the name of the church to Lake Won’t!

