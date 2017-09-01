Fat Man’s Corner: Lavell Says, ‘ I Was Just Afraid Of Waking Up In Heaven Still Fat!’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lavell Crawford gives a comedy set like no other on stage at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion!

Lavell explains how losing weight was a struggle. He said, “It took a lot for me to sit on that toilet for three days and go through what I went through.”

Lavell was pretty over weight and close to death at one point, but that didn’t scare him! He explains, “I wasn’t afraid to die. I was just afraid of waking up in heaven still fat!”

However, what really showed him that he was fat when he took showers. He laughed, “I’d get out the shower and my back would be dry!”

