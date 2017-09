Fantastic Voyage 2018 Cruise Announcement!

Y’all get excited about the 2018 Fantastic Voyage! We have some awesome artist for 2018!

Headlining:

The O’Jays

Isley Brothers

Baby Face

Tamar Braxton

Chris Brown

Generations: Divas Forever Featuring

Jones Girls

Envouge

SWV

Disco Meets Funk Featuring:

Heatwave

GQ

Taste Of Honey

The Sylvers

Brothers Johnson

Kings Of Crunk Featuring:

Ying Yang Twins

Eastside Boyz

Trillville

Young Bloodz

Bonecrusher

Neo Soul Live Featuring:

Dwele

Eric Roberson

Raheem Devaughn

Best Of R&B Generations Featuring:

Manhattans Featuring

Gerald Alston

Force MDS

112

Golden Era Of Hip Hop Featuring:

DAS EFX

DJ Kool

Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio (Furious Five)

Fat Boys

EPMD

