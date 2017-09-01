Darius McCrary And Kellie Williams Throw It Back To ‘Family Matters’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams from Family Matters join the Sky Show for an awesome throw back to one of the greatest shows of all time!

The show aired from 1988 to 1998, giving us 10 amazing years of memories!

When asked if we could expect a reboot of the show Darius replied, “Well you know it’s a beautiful thing to be family. We still stay connected. We look forward to the future and doing things together. We are actually going to be getting together for a little family reunion.”

We all loved Laura Winslow played by Kellie Williams! Tom asked what she’s been up to these days and she replied,”I’ve been being a mom and a wife.”

McCrary will be performing at the expo and couldn’t be more happy for the opportunity. He explained, “I’m looking forward to it. You know I come from music. My family has worked with so many people throughout the years. I was raised in music and acting was just a wonderful accident.”

