Tamar Braxton Explains The Story Behind Her Single ‘My Man’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Tamar Braxton performs her single My Man at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion!

This song is really close to Tamar because it is about her parents. She explains, “I think we’ve all had our hearts broken before. My father was living a double life. My mother knew the lady. Hefa!”

Her new single  My Man has been doing well on the radio charts, reaching the number one spot. She said, “It’s my fifth number one radio record! God is so good!”

Now y’all know that Sybil cringes every time she hears the word hefa! Especially when Tom says it, so she had to ask Tamar if there were any other words that came to mind before this one.

Tamar replied, “To be honest, hefa was really the only word I could use to describe the situation. But there are different types of hefas.”

