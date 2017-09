112 Is Launching Their New Album’Q Mike Slim Daron’ After 12 Years

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/1/17- 112 is coming out with their new album Q Mike Slim Daron. This is their first new studio album in 12 years that will be released on October 27, 2017.

The group said, “Y’all just heard the new single Dangerous Games. It’s available every where digitally and our new album in October and are just excited about it! ”

