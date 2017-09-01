Two Suspects Try To Rob A Baltimore Cop Bar – It Doesn’t Go Well

BAW Staff

For some people, the only luck is bad luck. That may be the case for would-be bar burglary suspects Joseph McInniss and Tyree McCoy. The two went to rob a Baltimore bar only to find out it was crawling with cops. Not only was there a precinct across the street, at the time of the attempted robbery, there were even more cops inside celebrating a retirement party.

The Baltimore Sun reports:

As officers were celebrating a longtime sergeant’s retirement in the main room of Monaghan’s Pub on Gwynn Oak Avenue, two masked men approached the carryout counter nearby around 5:30 p.m., police said. Monaghan’s owner Jack Milani said the men demanded cash from the register and then took off.

Some of the off-duty officers attending the retirement party gave chase and arrested the two men nearby, the department said.

Police charged Joseph McInnis III, 21, (pictured, l) of the first block of Inwood Ave., and Tyree McCoy, 22, (pictured, r) of the 3500 block of Cedar Drive, with armed robbery, theft and related offenses, department spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

“It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it,” Milani said. “[Officers] are always in here. There was a decent amount of them.”

