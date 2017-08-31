GET THE LOOK: Remy Ma’s Ripped Swag

Remy Ma is no stranger to trend setting. We’ve seen her evolve from the days of colorful bangs to curve hugging jumpsuits. The Boogie-Down Bronx native was recently spotted in a relaxed look on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

@fashionnova has THE BEST jeans…no question! & Whenever I'm in L.A I have to stop by the office and pick up the latest #TheySpoiledMe #RemyMa #RemyMafia A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Remy had on a pair of Fashion Nova‘s Glistening Jeans that came with ripped designs down the front, showing off her curves and some melanin. The $35 jeans come in different colors such as black, olive and light blue. Any of those colors can be paired with cute black leather jacket, similar to Remy’s.

You can cop a black leather jacket to create this relaxing look for $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

You can get even more of Remy’s look directly from her. She recently opened her own boutique, Conceited, named after her debut single, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The clothing store has sexy styles and designs that range from sizes 0 to 5X. Check it out to get the latest scoop on her fashions!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Lala Anthony Is Bringing Her Fashion And Style To Lord & Taylor

GET THE LOOK: Tarji P. Henson’s Fresh ‘Fro

GET THE LOOK: This Curvy Woman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé By Slaying Her Latest Look