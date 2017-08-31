Safaree Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Yet To Reach Out After His Uncle’s Murder

.

Nicki Minaj is being accused of being cold hearted toward one of her exes

According to TMZ, the “No Frauds” rapper has yet to reach out to Safaree Samuels after hearing that his uncle, Vincent Roper, was stabbed to death in his California home last week. Apparently, she and Roper forged a close relationship while she dated his nephew for 12 years.

However, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star told the gossip and entertainment website that despite that bond, Nicki hasn’t sent any condolences. Yet, sources told TMZ that the 34-year-old only learned of Roper’s death on Wednesday night, after which she tweeted this:

😢 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 31, 2017

Currently, the police have no suspects in the murder of the 64-year-old.

Watch Safaree in tears as he describes the type of relationship he had with his late uncle:

So sad!

RELATED NEWS:

Are Y’all Ready For Nicki Minaj, The Gospel Edition?

Nicki Minaj Is Giving Us A High End ‘Around The Way Girl Look

Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Jumps Safaree Samuels In Los Angeles