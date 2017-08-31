Kermit Has A New Voice

If you love Kermit the Frog the way that I love Kermit, then you were hurt when Steve Whitmire was let go by Muppet Studios (owned by Disney) last month because of “unacceptable business conduct”. Whitmire released a statement “I have been outspoken about what’s best for the Muppets since the Muppets came to Disney [2004], but the fact is I have respect for everyone who was involved in the creation of that series for their own particular contributions.” Whitmire has been the voice of Kermit since Jim Henson died suddenly in 1990.
Matt Vogel is the new voice of Kermit. The public has finally gotten to hear Kermit’s new voice.
