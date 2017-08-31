Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

The co-parenting situation between Eniko & Torrei Hart is on the rocks after their social media feud went viral.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


What seemed to be a healthy co-parenting situation between the Harts quickly turned sour when Eniko Hart accused Torrei Hart of playing the ‘victim’ on social media a couple of weeks ago.

Torrei revealed to In Touch that since the altercation, the two women have not been on speaking terms.

“We’ve just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back.”

On August 13th, Eniko posted an anniversary picture and captioned the happy photo saying she and Kevin had been together for  8 years. A fan pointed out that mathematically, 8 years would make him still married to Torrei at the time of their union. The response triggered Eniko to unleash a stream of thought that proved to be damaging to her relationship with Torrei.

She accussed Torrei of playing victim and said “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret.”

Torrei responded to the backlash saying Eniko’s response was not truthful.

“I feel like if you’re going to respond to something like [social media comments], let’s just be honest and truthful. And that’s that,” Torrei told In Touch

“Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we’re still speaking,” said Torrei.

Well, loose lips sink ships.

SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY

RELATED LINKS

Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko &amp; Torrei: “All I Do Is Laugh”

Messy: Eniko Hart Calls Torrei Hart A ‘Victim,’ Torrei Sends Her A Polite Warning

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart &amp; Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 9 hours ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 15 hours ago
09.01.17
This Fine A**Suited & Booted Lawyer Is Setting…
 16 hours ago
09.01.17
The Only Guide You’ll Need For The Made…
 16 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Yet To…
 16 hours ago
09.01.17
Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly…
 20 hours ago
09.01.17
Mom Hilariously Gets Revenge On College Student Daughter…
 21 hours ago
09.01.17
L.A. Officially Votes To Replace Columbus Day With…
 22 hours ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 22 hours ago
08.31.17
Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No…
 22 hours ago
09.01.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 22 hours ago
08.31.17
Michael Jackson Performs Live In Rotterdam
Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Released 30 Years Ago…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows
 1 day ago
08.31.17
BMM 2016
Photos