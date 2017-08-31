Sen. Royce West Clears The Air On Flood Insurance

Your browser does not support iframes.

Senator Royce West from Texas clears the rumors of the September 1, 2017, deadline for filing for flood insurance.

The rumor is true, the senator explains that, “It’s a pre trial, pre-suit notice. The only real difference in the procedure that will be used under the new law as opposed to the old law is that there was an 18% penalty and now there will be 10%.”

The senator says,”I would file the claim anyway. Especially if your in an area that’s known to have high water. File it to just be on the safe side. You don’t have to have all the specifics. ”

