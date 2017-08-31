Sommore Doesn’t Sweat Anymore!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Sommore will be headlining at the Caroline’s on Broadway and couldn’t be more excited!

A lot of comedians tend to sweat a lot on stage during their set but that’s not a problem for Sommore! She said, “I don’t sweat anymore. It’s a new thing. There is a procedure you can have that you won’t sweat anymore!”

If you’ve seen Sommore then you know this sister can dress! She explained, “I’m from Trenton, New Jersey. It’s a skill set and a mindset,” to be dressed like that!

