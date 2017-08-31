Let Her Be! Why Is Malia Obama Being Harassed At Harvard?

Photo by

Let Her Be! Why Is Malia Obama Being Harassed At Harvard?

If the Former First Daughter doesn't want to pose for fans' pictures, respect her wishes.

Foxy NC staff
Barack and Malia Obama

Source: Getty / Getty


Can y’all just let her be?

Former First Daughter Malia Obama was recently harassed by an eager fan who wanted to take a picture of the 19-year-old outside a Harvard Square eatery on Saturday, TMZ reported.

According to the gossip and entertainment website, the college freshman politely declined a grandmother’s request for a picture for her grandchild. But instead of the lady accepting the teen’s objection, she snapped the pic anyway.

This didn’t sit well with Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughter.

“Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?” she snapped back outside the restaurant.

Please let this child have a regular college life!

As we previously reported, just last week the Obamas settled their eldest’s child into Harvard, the same Ivy League institution they both attended and graduated from its law school.

After taking a gap year to travel with her family and live a somewhat normal life, Malia packed up her belongings to join the ranks of Harvard’s class of 2021.

