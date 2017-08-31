Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rumor: Is Beyoncé Becoming A Bond Girl?

Beyoncé could be warming up for a legendary gig singing the theme song for the next James Bond movie!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Rumor has it that Beyoncé may be lending her voice to the next James Bond movie.

No James Bond film is complete without a stirring, haunting theme song sung by some modern-day diva or rock star. You know Adele‘s rendition of ‘Sky Fall’ still hits.

Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Alicia Keys have all sung a Bond theme. Shirley Bassey has done it three times, and they are all classics (Goldfinger, Moonraker, and Diamonds Are Forever)! According to Billboard.com, it might just be Beyoncé’s turn as unidentified sources say that she may be working on a deal to sing the theme for the next Bond film.

Daniel Craig confirmed that another one is on the way, and he will be returning to the role. Now the powers that be are trying to secure a stellar theme song, and an MGM studio exec told The Daily Star that snagging Bey for the opening song would be “the icing on the cake.”

And there are whispers that Bey is getting pointers from Adele. “The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike,” a tipster told The Daily Star. “Not many of the themes have been as successful, but there are tens of millions of Beyoncé fans out there.”

Beyoncé’s camp told Billboard that this a rumor, but we think she could be a good fit for the gig!

RELATED STORIES:

Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King?’

Royal Titles: Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Twins’ Names Revealed

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rumor: Is Beyoncé Becoming A Bond Girl?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson Performs Live In Rotterdam
Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Released 30 Years Ago…
 3 hours ago
08.31.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 12 hours ago
08.31.17
Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows
 13 hours ago
08.31.17
VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha…
 15 hours ago
08.31.17
Rumor: Is Beyoncé Becoming A Bond Girl?
 15 hours ago
08.31.17
Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane…
 16 hours ago
08.31.17
Prayers Up: Singer Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots
 19 hours ago
08.31.17
Star Transformation: Tony Toni Tone
 22 hours ago
08.31.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige Is Still Living Her Best…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Regina King Reveals Her Work Role Models
 1 day ago
08.30.17
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction
 1 day ago
08.31.17
The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
BMM 2016
Photos